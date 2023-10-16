Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr pulled off a crucial late save against Swindon Wildcats. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

​A 4-3 defeat at Hull Seahawks on Saturday was followed by a 5-4 win over the Swindon Wildcats at Planet Ice on Sunday to leave Phantoms slap bang in the middle of the early season standings – 6th of 11 teams – with four wins and four defeats.

Slava Koulikov’s men will hope to improve on that position when they travel to Sheffield Steeldogs next Saturday before a home game against bottom club Raiders 24 hours later (5.30pm start).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Ferrara was the Phantoms matchwinner against Swindon scoring the final goal of the game with just over four minutes to play, although there was still time for netminder Jordan Marr to make a couple of crucial saves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city skaters had led four times in the match and each time the visitors had dragged themselves level, but there was to be no answer to Ferrara’s fine finish.

Earlier Phantoms goals were scored by Duncan Speirs, Jarvis Hunt, Lukas Sladkovsky and Ivan Björkly Nordström.

Sladkovsky’s goal was a beauty as he showed great individual skill before supplying a deft finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New import Nordström had scored his first Phantoms goal in Hull during a fiesty game.

There was an early exchange of goals with Martins Susters on target for Phantoms, but the hosts led 2-1 at the end of the first period and 4-2 at the end of the second after Nordström’s strike.

Sladkovsky pulled Phantoms to within a goal 10 minutes from time, but they could not find a leveller.

It was a second win for Hull over Phantoms this season.