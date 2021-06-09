Key defenceman returns to the Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team

Scott Robson. Photo: Tom Scott.

The 25-year-old Beverley-born player will be in his seventh straight year in Phantoms colours.

Robson came through the youth system in Manchester, before moving on to play for the Bradford Bulldogs, Blackburn Hawks and Hull Stingrays. The former Great Britain youth International originally signed for the Phantoms on a two-way from the Stingrays in the 2014/15 season, but made the permanent move to Peterborough a year later.

Robson is delighted to have extended his stay in a city which he now considers his home: “I’m really happy to be back for my seventh year. We have some unfinished business to deal with that’s for sure! Slava’s put together another strong team that will 100% compete for trophies again. I’m excited to get things going again with the boys, after what will have been a long break.”

Head coach Slava Koulikov was also delighted to have retained the services of a reliable, solid defender.

Koullikov said: “Robbo has been here with me from day one. Over the years, we’ve seen a young, talented boy mature into a top British defenceman we can rely on night in night out.

“He’s played a big part in the four trophies we’ve won here in his six years. He’s a senior guy who leads the team every time he steps on the ice. He has a good offensive side to his game which helps the transition, but at the same time he’s one of the best one-on-one players, defensively, in the league. He fits in the room really well and is well liked by our fans.