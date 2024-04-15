Austin MItchell-King of Phantoms converts his penalty shot against Leeds. Photo: SBD Photography.

​At stake is a place at the National League Finals in Coventry on April 27/28 and Phantoms currently have the advantage over Hull courtesy of a brilliant come-from-behind win against league champions Leeds Knights at Planet Ice last weekend.

The city side came back from 2-0 down to level with two final period goals before claiming the extra point after a 2-1 win on penalty shots.

Phantoms went down 4-2 in Leeds the following night, but they have three wins from their opening four matches while the Seahawks have two after following back-to-back losses to Leeds with two wins over the eliminated Bees.

Phantoms' players mob netminder Jordan Marr after he saved the match-clinching penalty shot against Leeds. Photo: SBD Photography.

Leeds finish their group games against Bees this weekend so are certain qualifiers for Coventry, while Phantoms need to win one of two games this weekend to join them.

Hull host Slava Koulikov’s men on Saturday with the return at Planet Ice on Sunday. Face-off for both games is 5.30pm.

It’s impossible to predict the results. Hull finished six points and one place above Phantoms after 54 National League matches, but the six-game series between the clubs finished 3-3 with both sides scoring 26 goals.

Phantoms won the last meeting last month 8-4 in Humberside, but Hull won the last clash at Planet Ice 7-1!

Austin Mitchell-King celebrates after his penalty shot success v Leeds. Photo: SBD Photography.

MATCH REPORT

Phantoms competed hard at the home of a top team who were thirsting for revenge on Sunday, but went down 4-2 after another decent display.

Matt Barron fired Leeds ahead in the ninth minute with the only goal of the first period, but Phantoms drew level through Ferrara from a Lukas Sladkovsky pass on 28.51

Knights pulled away in the final period with goals from Buesa and Noah McMullen before Ales Padelek made it 3-2 with seven minutes to with captain Will Weldon claiming the assist.

Billy Thorpe. Photo: SBD Photography.

Tom Norton forced a fine save from Gospel before Leeds claimed an empty net goal to seal the win with seven seconds to go.

BILLY’S BOOST

Young defenceman Billy Thorpe has signed a three-year contract with Phantoms.

The 19-year-old joined Phantoms in the 2021/22 season and has gone on to play 133 games for the club.

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov said: "Billy is very coachable as he wants to improve all the time. He always takes advice on board, works hard in practice and executes well in games.

“Over the last two seasons, Billy has become a very reliable defenceman and I feel very confident when he is on the ice against the top forwards in the league.”