Honours even between Peterborough Phantoms and the new National League leaders
It was honours even in the big Christmas double header between local rivals, and National League title chasers, Peterborough Phantoms and MK Lightning.
Both teams won away from home with Phantoms triumphing 4-2 in MK on Boxing Day before Lightning hit back with a 6-2 success at Planet Ice on Tuesday in front of 1,032 fans, comfortably the biggest attendance of the season in the city rink.
Mk are now top of the table, by a point from both Leeds and Phantoms. Leeds have three games in hand on the leaders and four games in hand on Phantoms.
A powerful final period sped Phantoms to victory in MK. It was 1-1 at the end of the first period with Jarvis Hunt cancelling out an early home goal and it remained at 1-1 after two periods.
But Ralfs Circenis and Lukas Sladkovsky scored early in the final period for Phantoms and a last-minute empty net goal from Duncan Speirs sealed the win after MK had made it 3-2 with seven minutes to go.
But Phantoms couldn’t replicate that form on home ice 24 hours later as Bobby Chamberlain claimed a match-winning hat-trick for MK.
It was 2-0 to the visitors at the end of the first period and 3-0 within a minute of the start of the third period.
Corey McEwen pulled a goal back quickly for Phantoms, but MK had pulled clear at 5-1 after 40 minutes.
Sladkovsky claimed a consolation goal in the final stanza, but MK had the last word with a goal that took them to the top of the table.
Phantoms are next in action against the Raiders at Planet Ice on New Years Day (5.30pm).