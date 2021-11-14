Hat-tricks for Peterborough Phantoms and Clarke-Pizzo

Morgan Clarke-Pizzo (white) in action for Phantoms.

After a goalless first period, Morgan Clarke-Pizzo got the Phantoms up and running, before Nathan Salem doubled the advantage at 34:11.

And Clarke-Pizzo made it three with 38:16 played, finding the net after good work by Nathan Pollard.

Kieran Brown got the Knights’ first of the evening with 28 seconds to play in the middle period.

But the Phantoms picked up in similar fashion to which they’d played the second, as Ales Padelek tallied an unassisted goal to make it 4-1 to Slava Koulikov’s side.

And man of the match Clarke-Pizzo notched his hat trick with just under 12 minutes to play, to put the Phantoms out of reach.

Brandon Whistle did get one back for the Knights, but Duncan Speirs’ empty net goal ensured the Phantoms would cruise to victory at Elland Road.