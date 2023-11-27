​It wasn’t quite a perfect weekend, but Peterborough Phantoms did enough to consolidate third place in the National League/Cup standings.

Ivan Björkly-Nordström

​The city side were involved in back-to-back road games and they followed a 4-3 overtime defeat at Solway Sharks on Saturday with a 6-3 win at Hull Seahawks on Sunday.

Phantoms picked up a point from the Solway trip after the match finished 3-3 after 60 minutes.

Slava Koulikov’s men are four points behind second placed Leeds Knights and four points ahead of fourth-placed Telford Tigers, but they have played the most games in the division.

MK Lightning have taken over at the top after a four-point weekend.

Phantoms have their final League/Cup match on Sunday against Sheffield Steeldogs at Planet Ice (5.30pm).

The top four in the standings compete in the cup semi-finals,

Ivan Björkly-Nordström was the standout performer for Phantoms.

The Swedish import hit his first hat-trick for the club in the win at Hull, although he was pipped for man-of-the-match honours by netminder Jordan Marr.

Austin Mitchell-King scored as the sides exchanged goals in the first two minutes, but it was 3-1 at the end of the first period as Mitchell-King scored again before Björkly-Nordström struck his first goal.

Luke Ferrara made it 4-1 at the start of the second period and Phantoms cruised home from there.

There was a goalless first period in Solway before Ales Padelek shot Phantoms in front.

The hosts had edged in front 2-1 by the end of the second period. Will Weldon equalised and then Phantoms grabbed a scrappy late leveller 17 seconds from time after Solway had eased in front again.