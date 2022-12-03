Martins Susters in action for Phantoms in 2020. Photo: Tom Scott.

The former Latvian Under 20 international previously played for the city club between the 2014/15 – 2016/17 seasons and again between 2018 and 2020.

Susters has played 197 games for Phantoms, notching an impressive 186 points along the way. In his last season as a Phantom, he scored 36 goals and 34 assists for a massive 70 points in just 46 games.

Susters is British traine, having played his junior hockey in Peterborough, Nottingham and Sheffield.

His first foray into senior hockey was in Peterborough, whilst he’s also played for HK Riga in Latvia and the Invicta Dynamos.

Martins’ education and work life has prevented him from playing hockey since the resumption of the sport after the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s now in a position to return to the ice.

Susters said: “I am excited joining the team! They have done an important job so far being where they are in the standings. i am looking forward getting back and helping my team succeed. This will be a good challenge for myself and most importantly very exciting for me and the team.”

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov added “It’s great to see Martins back as we all know he is a top player with a high skill level & high hockey IQ. Martins has a great shooting ability with a variety of releases that can get a big goal for a team in deadlock games, but he is also strong on the puck, sees the ice well and likes to play a pass & open game that will suit our philosophy.

"Fans love watching Martins play and he will make our team stronger when fully back to match fitness in the second half of the season. I look forward to be working with him again.”

