First chance to see new-look Peterborough Phantoms this weekend
The city side are in challenge match action against National League rivals Raiders away on Saturday (5.15pm) and at home at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm).
Phantoms then face Telford Tigers home and away in challenge matches the following weekend before starting their competitive campaign at home to Hull Seahawks on Friday, September 22.
Phantoms have lost star centre Corey McEwen to fierce local rivals MK Lightning, while forwards Ralfs Circenis, Glenn Billing and Nathan Pollard have also departed.
But Phantoms pulled off a signing coup when local man Luke Ferrara agreed to re-join the club after spending the previous nine years in the higher Elite League with Sheffield Steelers, Coventry Blaze and Nottingham Panthers.
Phantoms have also retained the services of many key players from last season’s National League Cup winning squad.
Ales Padelek, Lukas Sladkovsky, Jasper Foster, Jordan Marr, Martins Susters and Will Weldon are among those to have committed to the club again.
Weldon will again skipper a side that will again be coached by Slava Koulikov.
Solway Sharks are newcomers to the National League set-up for 2023-24.
They join Phantoms, Bees, Raiders, Telford, Swindon, Sheffield, reigning champions Leeds, Hull, MK and Bristol in an 11-team division.