Ralfs Circenis scored for Phantoms in Telford. Photo Tony Sargent.

​The city skaters came out on top in two titanic struggles, winning 6-5 after overtime at Telford Tigers on Saturday before pipping Bees 3-2 at Planet Ice on Sunday.

The results left Phantoms in fifth place in the standings ahead of the toughest possible tests as they face table-topping Leeds Knights home and away this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slava Koulikov’s men are in Yorkshire on Saturday before the Knights charge into Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm face-off).

Leeds have won 32 of 38 National League games this season as they look for a second successive top-of-the-table finish ahead of the end-of-season play-offs.

Standings

Leeds 38 32 6 65

MKL 40 31 9 62

Swindon 39 27 12 56

Hull 38 23 15 49

Phantoms 40 22 18 47

Telford 40 18 22 41

Bees 40 15 25 34

Solway 40 16 24 34

Raiders 39 13 26 33

Sheffield 40 13 27 27

Bristol 40 7 33 18

​Top scorer Luke Ferrara was the Phantoms match-winner in Telford as he completed his hat-trick just 14 seconds into a period of sudden death overtime.

That was a fine response by the city side who had led 5-3 early in the final period before the home side dragged themselves level with an equaliser two-and-a-half minutes from the end of regulation time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a goalless first period the match really ignited in a seven-goal second period when the lead changed hands three times. Goals from Duncan Speirs, Tom Norton, Ralfs Circenis and Ferrara edged Phantoms 4-3 ahead with the final 20 minutes to play.

A second goal for Ferrara gave Phantoms the first two-goal lead of the game, but he was to be required again.

The first period against Bees also finished goalless and it was the 31st minute before Connor Glossop opened the scoring for Phantoms.