Fantastic fightback from Peterborough Phantoms who stun league champions after a play-off penalty shootout
The city side took the points after winning a nail-biting penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw to take control of their group at the midway point. Phantoms are in Leeds for the reverse fixture this afternoon (Sunday, 5.15pm).
Top scorer Luke Ferrara and Austin Mitchell-King scored their penalty shots for Phantoms with Leeds managing just the one reply past outstanding netminder Jordan Marr.
It was expected to be a tense, tight affair at Planet Ice and so it proved in an opening period of few chances that remained goalless throughout.
But the classy Leeds side looked to have taken a winning lead in the second period as Matt Haywood struck on 23.25 and Jordan Buesa netted on 38.09 when the Knights had a five-on-three powerplay.
Mitchell-King had the best second stanza chance for Phantoms, but was denied by visiting netminder Sam Gospel. However the home skater gained revenge in the final period after pouncing on a rebound after an Ivan Björkly Nordström effort was saved.
That left Phantoms 14 minutes to find an equaliser and it only took them a further three as Callum Buglass finished under Gospel.
Martins Susters had gone close for Phantoms just before the leveller, but after the Buglass goal the home side really came on strong.
Padelek was twice denied by Gospel, while Björkly Nordström was thwarted by the last line of defence after a speedy breakaway.
That sent the match to penalties and it was Phantoms who emerged victorious.
Hull Seahawks won the other play-off game in the group last night, 11-5 at Bees. Those teams meet in Hull tonight before the Seahawks and Phantoms square off in a double header on April 20/21. Phantoms host the final group game next Sunday (5.30pm).