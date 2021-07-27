Euan leaves Peterborough Phantoms ice hockey team to be a King in Hungary

Netminder Euan King in action for Peterborough Phantoms. Photo: Tom Scott.

King was a product of the junior system in Peterborough and iced for Phantoms in more than one spell at Planet Ice.

He was part of the 2008/09 treble winning roster and ended his playing career back at Phantoms in 2017/18.

King has been the Phantoms’ goalie coach since 2019/20 and also coaches the GB National side.

In 2020/21, he worked with the Nottingham Panthers during their Elite Series Cup victory, in the absence of the regular season, but he will be based in Budapest next season.

King said: “I really enjoyed my time as part of the coaching staff at Phantoms as well as working with the juniors over the past 10 years.

“I learnt a lot from Slava, (coach) Jason Buckman and (director of hockey) Jon Kynaston over my years atPhantoms I thank them all. They have played a big part on my journey as a coach.

“The goaltending position at Phantoms is in safe hands with Jordan Marr and Ryan Bainborough. They have been great to work with.

“Peterborough will always be my home and Phantoms will always be my team. It’s a family and I will always be looking out for the results and staying in contact with the guys.

“I’m excited by this new adventure in Budapest though.