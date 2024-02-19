News you can trust since 1948
Depleted Peterborough Phantoms are put to the sword by deadly Knights

​Peterborough Phantoms conceded seven goals twice to National Ice Hockey League leaders Leeds Knights last weekend.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Feb 2024, 18:27 GMT

​The city skaters were depleted by injuries and went down 7-2 in Yorkshire on Saturday before being shut out on their own rink by the best team in the league the following night.

Phantoms were 6-0 down before Leo Markey scored in the final period in Leeds. Luke Ferrara claimed his 40th goal of the season to make it 6-2 before the hosts completed the scoring.

It was Markey’s first goal of the season in a game that also saw young Louie Kynaston pick up his first senior assist.

Phantoms were 3-0 down after one period in front of over 950 fans at Planet Ice, and also shipped another three goals in the final session following an evenly contested second period.

Phantoms, who are fifth, face the bottom two Sheffield (away, Saturday) and Bristol (home, 5.30pm, Sunday) this weekend.

