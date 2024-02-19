​The city skaters were depleted by injuries and went down 7-2 in Yorkshire on Saturday before being shut out on their own rink by the best team in the league the following night.

Phantoms were 6-0 down before Leo Markey scored in the final period in Leeds. Luke Ferrara claimed his 40th goal of the season to make it 6-2 before the hosts completed the scoring.

It was Markey’s first goal of the season in a game that also saw young Louie Kynaston pick up his first senior assist.

Phantoms were 3-0 down after one period in front of over 950 fans at Planet Ice, and also shipped another three goals in the final session following an evenly contested second period.