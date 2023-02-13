News you can trust since 1948
Cup final dates for Peterborough Phantoms are announced, plus big game at Planet Ice on Sunday

Peterborough Phantoms will host Leeds Knights in the first leg of the National League Cup Final at Planet Ice on Friday, March 17 (7.30pm).

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Peterborough Phantoms have cup final dates next month. Photo: SBD Photography.
The second leg will take place in Leeds on Friday, March 24 (7.30pm).

Tickets for both legs will go on sale on Wednesday.

Further information from www.gophantoms.co.uk.

Phantoms will hold their annual end of season awards at the Haycock Manor Hotel in Wansford on Friday, April 21.

Cost is £40 which includes food, disco and other as yet undisclosed activities.

It’s open to over 16s only.

Again further information from www.gophantoms.co.uk.

It’s derby day at Planet Ice on Sunday as Peterborough Phantoms host new National League leaders MK Lightning (5.30pm).

​It’s the only fixture of the weekend for Phantoms who are third in the table following a home defeat at the hands of Telford Tigers and a narrow success at Bees last weekend.

The city are just two points off top spot, although second-placed Leeds have three games in hand on their title rivals.

Phantoms travel to Telford next Wednesday (February 22).

