Controversy as Peterborough Phantoms beaten by National League leaders
The city side had just equalised an early goal from the home side when MK were awarded a second goal for a shot that appeared to slip into the net through the side-netting.
That moment of good fortune boosted the hosts who were 4-1 up after one period and then 5-2 ahead by the end of the second stanza.
But for the second night running Phantoms launched a thrilling comeback and were level at 5-5 with seven minutes to go before conceding twice in the final stages, including an empty net goal.
Phantoms wouldn’t have pulled their netminder if that early goal had been wiped out as most expected.
Tim Wallace had fired MK in front after 52 seconds, but Austin Mitchell-King, assisted by Luke Ferrara and Bradley Bowering dragged Phantoms level in the eighth minute.
Ross Green was the beneficiary of the dodgy goal and Wallace netted his second goal on 18.21
Goals from Ross Venus and Rory Herrman either side of a fine Luke Ferrara finish gave MK a three goal lead going into the final period, but Phantoms fought back brilliantly with powerplay goals from Lukas Sladkovsky, Will Weldon, and Duncan Speirs.
Sadly for the city side a short-handed strike from Toms Rutkis and the empty net conversion from Hereman tipped the game in the home side’s favour.
Phantoms now get ready for back-to-back matches against Raiders, in Romford on Saturday (5.15pm face-off) and at Planet Ice on New Year’s Day (7.30pm).