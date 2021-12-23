Christmas cheer for Peterborough Phantoms fans ahead of tough local derby matches

Phantoms netminder Ryan Bainborough in action against Bees. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

The city side snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 National League win over Bees at Planet Ice last Sunday.

Youngster Taylor Romeo stepped up to bolster the Phantoms ranks on Sunday.

The win over bottom club Bees gives Phantoms confidence ahead of back-to-back games against high flying neighbours MK Lightning on Monday (December 27 away, 8pm) and Tuesday (home, December 28, 7.45pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Koulikov said: “It was really nice to get a win in our last home game before Christmas to send the fans home happy and also to put an end to a poor run of games for us.

“The guys had to dig deep with many playing higher roles than they’re used to, but everyone performed well and we can be pleased with most of what we did.

“MK are another good team and they’re our next test after Christmas.

“They’ve got lots of firepower and we have to be ready for another couple of tough games.

“We’ve said all along that no games are easy in this league and that’s definitely been the case.”

Phantoms climbed up two places to sixth after beating Bees, a game in which back-up netminder Ryan Bainborough excelled after replacing regular starter Jordan Marr.

Bainborough said: “I’d like to have played a bit more this season, but I’ve been in this position for a long time so I’m used to it!

“I was told the week before that I’d be playing in this game so I had plenty of time to prepare.

“It can be tough when you haven’t played for a long time, but we defended well and took our chances at the other end which was good.

“We’ve been struggling with injuries and not had the rub of the green lately, but it’s a good result to take into two tough games against MK.

“We’ll all try and switch off over Christmas and be ready to go again.”