Back-up Bainborough re-signs for the Peterborough Phantoms

Ryan Bainborough

Bainborough came through the junior set up in Peterborough before stints with Slough, Chelmsford, Oxford and the London Raiders.

He returned to Peterborough for the 2017/18 season after a year out of hockey and has shown progression in the three seasons which have followed.

He now returns to complete the Phantoms’ goaltending duo alongside Jordan Marr, and is looking forward to continuing his time with the club:

Bainborough said: “I’m really pleased to be back playing for a third season with the club I grew up playing for. We always have a great atmosphere in the room and a great coaching set up too and I’m looking forward to the challenge this year.”

And head coach Slava Koulikov was equally happy to have a goalie of Ryan’s quality return to the team: “I’m really pleased to have Ryan back with us,” Koulikov said.

“Over the past two years Ryan has formed a great partnership with Jordan Marrs as both goalies push each other and with that, they made our team very competitive and gave us chance to win in every game.

“Ryan played some big games for us last year in the league, but probably the biggest game he played was against Hull in a cup semi-final where Ryan played a big part of getting our team to the final.

“We have the best goaltending duo in the league, and I am looking forward to working with both of them once again.”

And Phantoms’ goalie coach, Euan King added: “Ryan proved last season that he wasn’t a back-up goalie, but was a 1B option who can step in and give the team confidence that he had their backs.

“His performances last season, especially in the cup semi-final, proves that he a very good goaltender at this level who can play and handle the pressure. For me, Jordan and Ryan are the best one-two in the league, and we are in an enviable position.