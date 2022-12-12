Action from Phantoms v Swindon. Photo: SBD Photography

The city side went down 6-5 in a battle of the top two in the National League at Leeds Knights on Saturday before falling 3-2 to in-form Swindon Wildcats at Planet Ice on Sunday.

It was the end of a 10-game winning streak, but Phantoms picked up a point from both games to stay second, level on points with Leeds who have played two fewer matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top of the table clash in Leeds got off to a thrilling start with Phantoms 1-0 down and 2-1 up before the hosts tok a 3-2 lead.

Action from Phantoms v Swindon: Photo: SBD Photography.

Jasper Foster and Corey McEwen scored the Phantoms’ goals before the city side delivered a superb second period showing. Ralfs Circenis, at the start of the period and Brad Bowering at the end saw Slava Koulikov’s men take a 4-3 lead.

The teams traded goals in the final period with Duncan Speirs firing Phantoms back in front with under five minutes to go, but Leeds found a leveller with just three minutes remaining and sealed an extra point soon after the start of sudden death extra time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was similar story on Sunday despite Phantoms taking a first minute lead through Austin Mitchell-King.

The visitors hit back with 8:05 played as captain Sam Bullas found the net from in close at the second time of asking, after a good initial block by Billy Thorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swindon got themselves in front early in the second, with Russell Cowley and Tomasz Malasinski linking up to assist Bullas, who scored from in close once again.