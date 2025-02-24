A tough weekend for Peterborough Phantoms...and another one coming up

Action from Phantom v Leeds Knights (white). Photo Ian Offers.

​A pair of potential play-off rivals proved too strong for Peterborough Phantoms over the weekend.

​The city side went into tough National League games against Leeds Knights and Romford Raiders on the back of two high-scoring wins.

But the title-chasing Knights recorded a flattering 4-1 win at Planet Ice on Saturday before Phantoms were beaten 9-6 in Romford on Sunday.

The results left Phantoms in sixth place ahead of another tough weekend at third-placed Swindon Wildcats on Saturday (March 1) and at home to leaders MK Lightning on Sunday (5.30pm face-off).

Standings

MK L 46 33 13 71

Leeds 45 34 11 69

Swindon 46 29 17 64

Hull 46 27 19 59

Sheffield 48 26 22 54

PHANTOMS 46 26 20 53

Romford 44 20 24 44

Telford 47 18 29 40

Solway 46 17 29 37

Bristol 46 11 35 30

Bees 46 12 34 28

v KNIGHTS

Phantoms outshot Leeds, but were left to rue missed chances.

Matthew Barron scored twice for the visitors in the opening 10 minutes even though the city side had started brightly themselves. Outstanding Leeds netminder Sam Gospel was in excellent form as always as he thwarted Cam Hough and Tom Norton.

Luke Ferrara also brought the best out of Gospel early in the second period. Richard Hartmann was then denied by a defender’s stick as he looked to take advantage of good work from Louie Kynaston.

Austin Mitchell-King struck a post and a 5-on-3 powerplay came and went as Phantoms dominated, but they paid for missed opportunities when Barron stole away to complete his hat-trick with a second powerplay goal late in the second period. Joe Gretton had earlier stopped a certain Leeds goal with a superb block.

A terrific save from netminder Hayden Lavigne was followed by a goal for Phantoms for top scorer Hough assisted by Janne Laakkonen and Tom Norton on the powerplay.

But Leeds had the final word after Phantoms had withdrawn Lavigne during a powerplay two minutes from time as Matt Haywood shot into the unguarded net from distance.

v RAIDERS

Young Richard Hartmann claimed the first senior goal of his career as Phantoms lost a 15-goal thriller in Romford.

Hartmann struck midway through the second period to cut Phantoms’ deficit to 6-4, but the hosts pulled away again to win 9-6. Hartmann had the consolation of a man-of-the-match award.

Phantoms actually led twice in the first period through Austin Mitchell-King and Hough, but Raiders led 3-2 at the first break and never looked back.

Duncan Speirs, Hough and Hartmann were on target in the second session which ended 8-5 to the home side. Laakkonen scored the final Phantoms goal.