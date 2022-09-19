News you can trust since 1948
A super start and a fast finish enabled Peterborough Phantoms to complete a perfect opening weekend.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:17 pm
Corey McEwen opened the scoring for Phantoms in Basingstoke. Photo: Tom Scott.
The city side travelled south with confidence after a 6-3 home win against Bees 24 hours earlier and they delivered another fine all-round performance.

A blistering start effectively won the match for Phantoms, although they also had to finish well to stave off a fightback from the home side.

Corey McEwen finished off a pass from Glenn Billing as Phantoms took a second minute lead and in the fifth minute close season signing Austin Mitchell-King added a second goal with help from Lucas Sladkovsky and Duncan Speirs.

And under two minutes later Speirs added a third goal with McEwen and Billing receiving assists.

To be fair Bison responded well, and it was nip and ticl for the remainder of the first period and all of the second stanza, but no goals for either side arrived.

The comeback started on 46.46 with a goal for Zac Milton and on 48.37 it was 3-2 as Edgars Landsbergs netted.

A fortunate powerplay decision enabled Phantoms to sieze the initiative back as Will Weldon found the target following passes from Ralfs Cirecncis and Bradley Bowering with under 8 minutes to go.

Phantoms came under heavy pressure again, but Sladkovsky had the final word with an empty net finish 20 seconds from time. He was assisted by Tom Norton and Scott Robson.

