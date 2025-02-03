Louie Kynaston scored for Phantoms at Telford. Photo Paul Young.

​Peterborough Phantoms almost pulled off a sensational comeback before losing their National League match at Telford Tigers 7-5 on Sunday.

​The hosts raced into a 5-0 lead after 21 minutes before the city skaters hit back to level at 5-5 early in the final period.

Unfortunately Phantoms then ran into penalty trouble enabling The Tigers to claw their way back in front and they then sealed victory with a late strike.

It completed a disappointing weekend for Phantoms as they shipped 15 goals in two days having lost 8-4 at home to the Romford Raiders the night before. Regular netminder Hayden Lavigne missed both games.

Phantoms are sixth in the standings ahead of two home games against Berkshire Bees on Thursday (7.45pm faceoff) and Hull Seahawks on Sunday (5.30pm).

Standings

MK L 40 29 11 62

Leeds 40 30 10 61

Swindon 41 26 15 58

Hull 40 22 18 49

Sheffield 42 23 19 48

PHANTOMS 40 22 18 45

Romford 40 19 21 41

Solway 40 16 24 34

Telford 41 15 26 33

Bristol 41 10 31 28

Berkshire 39 10 29 24

Tom Norton. Nathan Salem, Jasper Foster, Janne Laakkonen and Louie Kynaston scored for Phantoms against Telford.

Individual errors cost Phantoms dear against the Raiders. Slava Koulikov’s men fought back from 2-0 to 2-2 early in the second stanza thanks to two Cam Hough goals, but the hosts found themselves 4-2 down by the end of the second period.

Austin Mitchell-King and Duncan Speirs claimed final period goals for Phantoms, but they couldn’t get back into the game with Raiders netting three times in the final six minutes.

Forward Tom Palmer has left Phantoms by mutual consent to try and find more ice time at another club.

PLAY-OFF FINALS Tickets for the National League play-off finals weekend at Coventry on April 19 and 20 go on sale on Tuesday.

Details can be found at www.gophantoms.co.uk. Phantoms won the play-offs last season. All online ticket purchasers must have an up to date ‘Ice Account.’