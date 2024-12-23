Phantoms netminder Hayden Lavigne. Photo Paul Young.

Peterborough Phantoms suffered a most frustrating weekend as a National League defeat at bottom club Berkshire Bees on Saturday was followed by the postponement of the Sunday fixture against the same opposition at Planet Ice.

The playing surface was deemed unplayable last night, a fact the club didn’t realise until players and staff of both teams had arrived at the venue. Phantoms have issued an apology, and praised the reaction of the Bees organisation, and have offered refunds to supporters who purchased tickets in advance if required.

Tickets will be valid for the new date, or the fee can be refunded, or the ticket can be transferred to another Phantoms home game. Phantoms, who have dropped a place to fifth in the table, have an enticing double header against local rivals, and current National League leaders MK Lightning, this weekend. The city side are away on Saturday (December 28, 7pm faceoff) and at home on Sunday (December 29, 5.30pm).

Last Saturday Phantoms were beaten 5-3 by the Bees who were winning for just the sixth time this season. Both netminders came under heavy fire in an opening period that finished 2-2 with Phantoms’ Hayden Lavigne facing 17 shots while his teammates delivered 18 shots on the home goal.

Austin Mitchell-King opened the scoring for Phantoms, but, after two home goals, it required a tap-in from top scorer Cam Hough to get them back on level terms in the final minute of the period.

Phantoms suffered a miserable second period when Bees scored twice while their visitors failed to convert powerplay opportunities. The hosts made it 5-2 early in the final period before Jasper Foster replied. There were still 15 minutes to go, but there was to be no comeback.