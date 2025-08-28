A new coaching position for a Peterborough Phantoms stalwart

Nathan Pollard. Photo Paul Young.

Peterborough Phantoms stalwart Nathan Pollard has been named assistant head coach of the club’s National League side.

Pollard will work closely with new head coach Ashley Tait, while continuing his successful spell in charge of the Phantoms NIHL 2 side, effectively the club’s second string. Pollard will be with Phantoms whenever the NIHL 2 side are not in action.

Pollard spent the vast majority of his playing career with either the Phantoms or Phantoms’ NIHL2 sides. He’s the eighth all-time appearance maker for the Phantoms with 363 games and is the NIHL2 Phantoms’ second all-time top scorer with 291 points in 117 games.

Pollard said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the coaching team this season. Having played for this club for over 10 years, I know what a special group it is, from the hardworking players to the amazing fans who always give their support.

"I’m really looking forward to working with Ash and the staff as we push for more silverware, and I’m confident this season will be another exciting one.”

Tait added: “I’ve had numerous conversations with Nathan and we seem to be aligned in our views on what we need to be doing and on ways of working together. He’s local and knows the players really well which is going to help me in the early stages of the season while I’m still getting to know guys.”