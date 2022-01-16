A National League hat-trick for Peterborough Phantoms after a tupsy-turvy battle with Bees

Corey McEween scored for Phantoms against Bees.

In a topsy-turvy game Phantoms were 3-0 up at the end of the first period before the Bees drew level in the second period. Crucially Phantoms edged back in front before the middle stanza finished and powered clear again in the final period.

Corey McEwen got the Phantoms up and running in the 14th minute with his first goal since his return from injury. He was the grateful recipient of a Nathan Pollard pass and found the bottom corner with his finish.

And the second followed just 17 seconds later, Ales Padelek this time putting puck to twine to double the Phantoms’ advantage.

Jasper Foster rounded off the scoring for the period, by taking a good centring pass from Jarvis Hunt and finishing cleverly past Curtis Warburton in the Bees’ goal.

The second period was a different story entirely with the Bees capitalising on defensive lapses to drag themselves back into the game. Adam Rosbottom got them on the board from out in front before Ed Bradley struck to make it a onegoal game.

After their first, Joe Gretton went toe-to-toe with Josh Kelly after a high open ice hit on Brad Bowering in the build up to the Bees’ goal.

And the comeback was complete when Juha Lindgren found himself in time and space to apply the finishing touch past Jordan Marr.

But Glenn Billing ensured the Phantoms would head into the second intermission with the lead, finishing well after good work from Padelek to set him up.

Bowering restored the Phantoms’ two goal advantage with the goal of the game and arguably a goal of the season contender. The young Phantoms defenceman worked his way around the Bees defence on the left wing, before cutting in front of goal and lifting a backhand effort into the top shelf.

And Billing rounded off the scoring on 53:28, sealing the win and securing himself the man of the match award with his second goal of the night.