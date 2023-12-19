​Peterborough Phantoms Women will head into 2024 on top of the South Division of the National Ice Hockey League 2.

Phantoms netminder Katie Plumb enjoyed a 16-save shutout.

​The side consolidated first place with a superb 7-0 shutout win over the Oxford Midnight Stars at Planet Ice.

From the initial face-off, Phantoms unleashed a relentless assault on the visiting goal and racked up a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period.

Aimee Neaverson set the pace with a goal after just seven seconds!

Ruby Allen was in the thick of the action for Phantoms against Oxford.

Georgia Whittemore, assisted by Ruby Allen made it 2-0 at 12:32 and at 17.51 the impressive Hana Mészárošová made it 3-0 with an unassisted strike.

Oxford decided to make a fight of it in the second period and both teams picked up some penalties with Allen receiving five minutes for charging, but neither side managed a goal as defences started to dominate.

But Phantoms’ offence clicked into gear again for the final stanza, scoring four times without reply, all in the final 13 minutes.

Katie Duguid netted with help from Allen and Whittemore before Neaverson and Duguid both hit their second goals.

And it was Neaverson who claimed a hat-trick, with help from Mészárošová, with just seven seconds to go. She scored twice, 59 minutes apart in a game that lasts 60 minutes!

Whittemore was also credited with a second assist as Phantoms ignored the tensions raised by a competitive contest.

Defensive powerhouse Essie Laugharne was named ‘Player of the Game’ for her unwavering hard work and determination that helped Phantoms netminder Katie Plumb register a clean sheet.

Plumb faced 16 shots on goal and kept them all out. In contrast Phantoms fired a staggering 54 shots on the Oxford goal.

And it’s a mouth-watering start to the new year for Phantoms as they travel to Cambridge for a derby against the Cambridge Kodiaks on Saturday, January 6.