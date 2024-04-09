Ivan Bjorkly-Nordstrom.

​Nordstrom collected two ‘player of the year’ awards, from the supporters club and the club.​

Ferrara picked up two club awards – the ‘players’ player’ and ‘forward of the year’ prizes.

Thorpe was named ‘under 23 player of the year’ and picked up the prestigious ‘Ian McFarlane’ award.

McFarlane was a fan and volunteer and his award is presented to the ‘member of the team that is strong, consistent and gives 100% for the team and his teammates week in week out.’

The other club awards went to…

Defenceman of the Year: Brad Bowering.

Coaches Player: Callum Buglass.

Most improved player: Tyler De La Bertouche.

The other supporters club award was a ‘personality of the year’ prize which went to Joe Gretton.

The club’s ‘unsung hero’ prize went to the supporters club who are all stepping down after 10 years of voluntary service.

Top scorers

Ferrara finished fourth in the National League regular season scoring charts with 106 points in 54 appearances (50 goals, 56 assists).

Phantoms’ teammate Lukas Sladkovsky was 13th with 87 points (39 goals, 48 assists).

Kieran Brown of champions Leeds Knights was the competition’s top scorer with 122 points (61 goals, 61 assists).

Season tickets

Phantoms are now selling season tickets for the 2024-25 season.

There is a 5% increase in prices following a price freeze ahead of the current campaign.

The season ticket covers 27 National League games, but not play-off matches or cup semi-finals or final games.

Fans can spread the payments over 3-7 months at no extra cost.

Various family packages are available as are shop and jersey discounts, livestream passes and 2 free guest passes.