Joe Gretton celebrates National League Cup success with Phantoms last season. Photo: Paul Young.

​Joe Gretton is equally at home in a forward or defensive position and achieved something of a breakthrough season in 2022-23 when he tripled his season points record to 11 in 51 matches.

He will be at Phantoms for the fourth season in a row.

Gretton told the club’s media team: “I’m really excited and happy to be back for my 4th year in paradise.

"I love everything about this club and when (head coach) Slava (Koulikov) rang me and told me he wanted me back it was a very easy decision to make.

"Although the ending was a little sour last year, it was extremely memorable overall as we were in the hunt for the league title for the majority of the season and of course the cup win was unreal.

"The boys and myself will be hungry for more next season and I look forward to seeing everyone again in September, especially the best fans in the league.”

Koulikov, who steered Phantoms to a League Cup success and third place in the National League standings before a quarter-final exit in the play-offs, added: “Joe is a brilliant guy. He always comes in with a smile on his face and brings contagious energy to all the Phantoms’ organisation on and off the ice!

"He is a team-mates’ and fans’ favourite for sure.

“On the ice, Joe knows and executes his role really well. He scored some important goals for us in big situations last season and can play forward or defence which really helps during long seasons.

"I am really happy to have him back for next season.”

LEO TO MAKE HIS MARK?

Phantoms have moved Leo Markey from a prospect to a senior contract for the 23/24 season.

The 18-year-old forward has impressed Koulikov over the past two seasons.

Markey started his career in the Peterborough junior system, with a brief spell in the Streatham development system, before returning to complete his junior years with the club.

