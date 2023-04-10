News you can trust since 1948
A disappointing end to a decent season for Petereborough Phantoms who saw a play-off finals berth snatched away at the death

A decent season for Peterborough Phantoms finished in desperately disappointing fashion on Easter Sunday.

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 09:25 BST
Phantoms coach Slava Kouikov. Photo: SBD PhotographyPhantoms coach Slava Kouikov. Photo: SBD Photography
Phantoms coach Slava Kouikov. Photo: SBD Photography

A third place finish in the National League standings was followed by a kind-looking draw in the play-off quarter-finals against the Raiders, a team they’d beaten in all six regular season meetings.

The city side made it seven in a row with a hard-fought 4-3 succes in Romford on Saturday and they looked to have booked a place in finals weekend in Coventry when leading the second leg 4-2 at Planet Ice with just over seven minutes to go.

It was 4-3 – and an 8-6 lead on aggregate with just four minutes go – and then Phantoms’ world collapsed. Raiders pulled to within one with two and a minutes remaining, scored again to take the game into overtime when the visitors bagged the sudden death goal.

Phantoms fans were stunned, while the visiting fans erupted with joy.

The warning signs for Phantoms had been there in the first half of the match as Raiaders led 1-0 and 2-1 before goals from Ralfs Circenis (2), Callum Buglass and Jarvis Hunt appeared to have put Slava Koulikov’s men in charge.

Lukas Sladkovsky scored twice in the first leg in Romford with Hunt and Ales Padalek also on target. Padelek scored the winning goal two minutes from time.

Young netminder Tyler De La Bertouche played well again for Phantoms who were again missing star netminder Jordan Marr through injury.

Telford Tigers also reached next weekends final by shocking second-placed MK Ligtning over two legs

League champions Leeds Knights beat Basingstoke Bison, while Sheffield Steeldogs saw off Swindon Wildcats.

Phantoms will still reflect on a strong season which included a memorable National League Cup Final win over Leeds.

