World Cup medals for City of Peterborough stars

City of Peterborough stars Gareth Andrew and Adam Drake picked up medals at the World Hockey Veterans Cup in Barcelona.

Andrew was part of the England Over 35 team that won silver after losing 1-0 to Australia in the final.

Adam Drake in action for England against Spain in the World Hockey Over 45 semi-final.

The former City striker scored the goal in a 1-1 draw with Germany which sealed England’s place in the final in his first experience of international masters hockey.

And Drake was a key member of the England Over 45 team who won six of seven matches. Unfortunately their one defeat was 3-0 in the semi-final to a powerful Spanish side. England bounced back to beat France 4-1 in the bronze medal match.

The key matches were played at the Olympic Stadium.

Drake, a multi-medal winning veteran of these events, said: “It was an absolute honour to participate at such iconic venues in the world of hockey and to be part of a wonderfully organised tournament, the best I’ve experienced to date, although it does help when the host city is Barcelona!

“The Spanish game was a wonderful contest to play in, in front of a packed house and against one of the strongest teams I’ve seen. They had 700 senior caps between them.

“We played well all tournament and we even managed to beat Holland 1-0. That’s the first time I’d ever been on a winning side against them.”