ROUND-UP: Honours galore for City of Peterborough’s leading ladies

The honours keep rolling in for City of Peterborough Ladies.

City have won back-to-back East League promotions in the last two seasons and they’ve carried that form into the first season of Premier Division hockey in the club’s history. They are currently third after last weekend’s (January 13) 2-1 win at Norwich Dragons.

The unbeaten Bourne Deeping Ladies second team are top of East Division Four North West, back row left to right, Genny Brittain, Millie Durrands, Sara Morgan-Walters, Tori Wand, Helena Darragh, Nadine Curtis, Cam Braid, Emily Laugharne. front, Kirsty Martin (captain), Ella Henson, Dawn McShane and Kay Greenaway.

And that rapid rise has led to a top-three finish in voting for the Peterborough Telegraph Sports Awards for Team of the Year.

“It’s a very exciting time for the team,” skipper Robyn Gribble announced. “It means a lot to all of us to learn that so many people have voted for us.

“It’s a deserved nomination because of the effort and hard work we’ve put into our game in recent seasons.

“We are still improving as well. We have more we can achieve. We are growing in confidence all the time.

“We are now starting to realise what we could achieve as this season develops.

“In terms of winning the league, we are taking it one game at a time and seeing what happens.

“Our aim this season was to stay in the Premier Division so anything else is a bonus. We are now aiming to finish as high as we can.”

City are a point behind second-placed Wapping and five points behind leaders Ipswich, but they have a game in hand on both.

City are at next-to-bottom Maidstone tomorrow (January 20) when Ipswich are without a game.

City of Peterborough men didn’t play last weekend and dropped to fourth thanks to Bedford’s 4-0 win at Blueharts.

City are still within four points of top though and should beat Ipswich at Bretton Gate tomorrow (1pm start), while title rivals St Albans and Bedford square up to each other. City warmed up with a 4-1 friendly defeat at Nottingham University last weekend. Adam Wilson scored the goal for a depleted City side.

Ed Whybrow scored five goals as City of Peterborough Ladies fourths kept up the pressure on Division Four North West (North) leaders Bourne Deeping seconds with a7-0 win over Pelicans.

Bourne Deeping were comfortable 6-1 winners over Woodhall Spa. Kirsty Martin and Millie Durrands both scored twice. The leaders take on their own third team tomorrow.

Wisbech thirds scored their first goal of the season in their 11th match in the Southern section of Division Four North West. Rachel Bingham scored it in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Cambridge City 5ths.

It was an excellent weekend for Bourne Deeping men’s firsts who picked up four Premier B Division points from two away games, but Wisbech are deep in relegation trouble after losing twice.

Wisbech Ladies came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Norwich City in Division One North. Megan Fey and Laura Overland scored.