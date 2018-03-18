ROUND-UP: City of Peterborough within touching distance of the National League

City of Peterborough took a giant step towards a return to National League hockey yesterday (March 17).

The city side won 2-0 at a classy Bedford side to move within one win of the East Premier Division title and with it a National League spot for the first time since 2013.

Joe Finding (red) scored for City of Peterborough at Bedford.

A win in City’s final game at Chelmsford will secure the glittering prizes. That game was scheduled to take place today (March 18), but snow and frost have caused a postponement.

Joe Finding and Danny Sisson scored the goals for City against a Bedford side who had been unbeaten at home.

Main title rivals St Albans saw their tricky game at home to Harleston postponed. They still have three matches to play, but are seven points behind City.

City of Peterborough Ladies’ final two home matches of the season were postponed. Canterbury couldn’t travel because of the tricky conditions on the road yesterday, while today’s game against Old Loughtonians was called off because of a snow-covered and frozen pitch.