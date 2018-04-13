ROGER BRUMMITT TROPHY: Unbeaten Camp Retro looking forward to a hat-trick of titles.

Camp Retro will defend their unbeaten record in the Roger Brummitt Mixed Hockey Tournament at Bretton Gate this weekend (April 14/15) as they seek a hat-trick of titles.

The superstar side led by National League ace Cameron Heald have only entered the Brummitt twice in 2016 & 2017 and they’ve emerged victorious on both occasions.

Action from the 2017 Roger Brummitt Trophy

Some teams will be weakened by City of Peterborough’s decisive match in the East Premier A Division at Chelmsford tomorrow, but the 16 teams will still be expected to provide much entertainment.

Ragamuffins, the team beaten by Camp Retro in the last two finals, are also involved as are the legendary Jurassic Beavers.

The action starts at 10am on Saturday and Sunday.

There are four groups of four on the opening day with the top two in each group progressing into the main draw on Sunday when the bottom two will compete in the Plate competition. The finals are scheduled for 5pm and 5.35pm on Sunday.

The Jack Rouse Fairplay Trophy will again be on offer for the tournament’s most sporting team.

There are tributes in the tournament match programme this year to Peter Leaton, who has just stepped down as chairman of Peterborough Town Sports Club after 28 years in the role as he approaches his 80th birthday.

And to legendary umpire Don Merrington-Warm who passed away recently.

Merrington-Warm officiated at the first Brummitt at the Grange in 1958 and took charge of over 500 matches before becoming tournament referee in his later years.

ROGER Brummitt MIXED TOURNAMENT draw

Pool A - Ragamuffins, Fairly Legal, Barely Athletic, GPO.

Pool B - Camp Retro, Beavers, Ragamuffins B, Inches of Post.

Pool C - Sons of Pitches, Jurassic Beavers, Almighty Ones, Bourne Again.

Pool D - Mighty Cocks. Too Keen, Blue Green Zeds, Bourne Deeping Dragons.