PREVIEW: It’s D-Day at last in City of Peterborough’s battle for the East Premier A Division title

City of Peterborough’s date with destiny has finally arrived.

Three weeks after the official end of the East League season, City travel to Chelmsford tomorrow (April 14) knowing victory will seal the Premier A Division title and a coveted return to the National League.

Bourne Deeping seconds after winning promotion, left to right, Ollie Vartan, Harry Fontaine, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Cooper, Jonny Allen, James Taverner, Graham Brewer, Joe Wray, Treve Wagstaffe, Tom Mayhew, Scott Downie, Matt Clarkson, Robin Edlington, Ollie Browne and Andrew Dodds.

City should win. Chelmsford have fallen on hard times in recent seasons and have rarely threatened to venture into the top half of the table in the current campaign, winning just four of their first 20 league matches. They did, however, thrash relegated Spalding 10-0 last weekend.

And City manager Graham Finding will ensure there is no complacency within his squad by pointing out a few other Chelmsford results this season to his players before the big game.

“This game unfortunately clashes with the Roger Brummitt Mixed Hockey tournament, but all the players have of course prioritised playing at Chelmsford so we should be at full strength,” Finding said.

“And we will need to be. Chelmsford have drawn at home to Harleston and had single goal losses there to both St Albans and Wapping (both 2-1), so it will definitely be another tough game for us.”

City can only be caught by St Albans who have a tough final game at home to fourth-placed Harleston tomorrow.

St Albans are a point behind City going into the final match.

City of Peterborough Ladies finished an excellent third place in their debut season in the East Premier Division. They were pipped to runners-up spot by Canterbury seconds who won their final two fixtures last weekend.

City of Peterborough advanced to the quarter-finals of the national mixed cup when beating holders Harleston 2-1 last weekend through goals by Joe Finding and Anna Faux who netted the winner in the final minute.

They will play either Southgate or Staines away in the next round.

Bourne Deeping seconds clinched promotion from Division Three North West when winning their last game against Ely 3-1 last weekend with goals by Jonny Allen, James Taverner and Ollie Brown.