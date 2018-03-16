PREVIEW: City of Peterborough would grace the National League

First-team manager Graham Finding believes City of Peterborough deserve to be playing National League hockey again next season.

Two wins from away games this weekend at Bedford tomorrow (March 17) and Chelmsford (March 18) would secure the East Premier A Division title and a return to the National League after a five-year absence.

The promotion-winning Wisbech 2nd team.

It won’t be easy for City though. Bedford haven’t lost at home all season and Chelmsford lost narrowly 2-1 to St Albans, the only other realistic title challenger, recently.

Finding said: “We have a young, talented, dedicated group of local players who above all are very much a team. Under coach Mike Yeoman they have put in a massive effort over the last two years, and thoroughly deserve to be in the position they now find themselves.

“We have strengthened all areas of our game, defensively and offensively, both from set pieces and open play game management.

“Our target has been not only to progress to the National League, but to stay there – something that recent promoted sides have failed to do.

“We believe we have both the quality of players, and the quality of play to become a regular National League side, and hope to take the first big step forward to that with back to back victories this weekend.

“But we are under no illusions about the level of perfoamnce we need to put in. Bedford have not lost at home all season and Chelmsford have been decent at home, but we enter the final weekend with our destiny in our own hands which is all we wanted.”

City are at full strength for both matches with the exception of Manish Patel who can’t play at Chelmsford.

City: Cameron Goodey, Ross Booth, Joe Finding, Henry Ricketts, Ben Newman, James Fisher, Alex Armstrong, Jordan Heald, Ben Read, Ross Ambler, Danny Sisson, Adam Wilson, Brendan Andrews, Nathan Foad, Manish Patel, Jon Short, Nathan Rozario.

Spalding kept alive their chances of avoiding relegation with a 5-3 win over Saffron Walden last weekend. Spalding have three games to make up three points on Ipswich, starting with a trip to Chelmsford tomorrow.

Wisbech were relegated from the Premier B Division last weekend, but Wisbech seconds have been promoted from Division Four North West after a 5-1 win over Cambridge City 5ths. Joe Melton (2), Dominic Stannard, Danny Haynes and Lewis Jackson.

City of Peterborough Ladies host Canterbury seconds at Bretton Gate tomorrow (1pm) in a match could well determine who finishes second to Ipswich in the East Pemier Division.

City finish their excellent season at home to bottom club Old Loughtonians on Sunday.

Alanya Bunyon scored eight goals for Spalding seconds in a 12-1 win at March in Division Three North West.