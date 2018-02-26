MATCH REPORT: Ton-up City of Peterborough are forced to work hard for victory

City of Peterborough had to work hard to retain their position as East Premier A Division title favourites on Saturday (February 24).

A combination of a below par City performance and resilient opposition from Saffron Walden made life difficult, but an eventual 4-0 success means three more wins would clinch the title and a return to the National League.

Action from City of Peterborough's 4-0 win over Saffron Walden. City are in red. Photo: David Lowndes.

Saffron Walden confirmed after the game that having seen recent City results their target was one of damage limitation, trying to protect their goal difference in a close fought possible relegation fight with Ipswich at the other end of the table.

The visitors therefore set themselves up within their own half for pretty well all the game and it took City until the 25th minute to break the deadlock through a Joe Finding short corner. The score remained 1-0 at half time.

Very early in the second-half City converted a further short corner through Adam Wilson- their 100th goal of this league campaign.

City then began to play closer to their normal free flowing hockey, and converted further short corners through Nathan Foad and a second for Finding to give a scoreline which more accurately reflected their domination of the game.

Brendan Andrews (red) juggles the ball in the East Premier A Division win over Saffron Walden. Photo: David Lowndes.

The hockey may not have been easy on the eye, but City proved that they had the grit to grind out a result when not at their best against negative opposition.