MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough deliver a 10/10 performance

City of Peterborough delivered their most complete performance of the season yesterday (January 20) as they despatched Ipswich 10-0 in the East Premier Division at Bretton Gate.

City scored fom a short corner in the fourth minute and made it 10-0 in the final minute. In between they were completely dominant as they recorded their biggest win of the season.

Jordan Heald on the ball for City of Peterborough against Ipswich. Photo: David Lowndes.

The scoreline at half time was 6-0 courtesy of a braces from Joe Finding and Nathan Foad and further goals from Ben Read and Manish Patel.

This was all about an unselfish team performance with Ipswich unable to live with the quality of movement and slick passing that City produced from start to finish.

The second half saw four further goals, including man-of-the-match Brendan Andrews finishing off the move of the game, Patel getting his second and Read adding a further two to complete his hat-trick with the final hit of the game.

What defines the scoring potency of this side is the number of different players getting on the scoresheet. Five different players scored yesterday and that didn’t include regular marksmen Adam Wilson, Ross Ambler and Danny Sisson.

Captain Ross Booth (red, centre) on the ball for City of Peterborough against Ipswich. Photo: David Lowndes.

The big game between top sides St Albans and Bedford was postponed meaning City are third, a point off top spot.

City should pick up six points next weekend when they travel to bottom club Spalding (January 27) and lowly Letchworth (January 28).