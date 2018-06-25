INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY: Drake just misses out on more England glory

Have your say

Peterborough Town Hockey Club’s Adam Drake just missed out on more glory with the England Over 45 team at the weekend.

England were defending their Home Nations crown in Belfast but a 3-1 defeat by the hosts in their Saturday (June 23) clash proved costly.

They beat Scotland 4-1 on Friday and thrashed Wales 5-0 yesterday but Ireland took the title after coming from behind to beat Scotland in their final match on Sunday.

Drake, a former England Under 12 international, won world and European titles with the England Over 40 team.