HOCKEY: SWAN Tournament raises £2,000 for charity

Eight mixed teams took part in the annual SWAN Tournament at Bretton Gate.

The event was organised by Nathan Foad and Holly Finding and raised £2,000 for SWAN ( Syndrome Without A Name).

The Sons Of Pitches team.

The final was between last year’s winners Jurassic Beavers and Pink Swans with the Pink Swans winning 2-0.

This weekend the City of Peterborough annual seven-a-side tournament takes place at Bretton Gate, with the men in action on Saturday and the mixed teams on Sunday. Play starts at 10am with finals scheduled for 5.30pm and there is also a beer festival at the club at the same time.