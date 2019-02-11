City of Peterborough men sink to the bottom after Southgate defeat, but ladies are victorious

Finishing proved the difference as City of Peterborough sunk to the bottom of the National League East Conference table with a 4-1 reverse at Southgate yesterday (February 10).

City were thrashed 8-1 at home by Southgate before the Christmas break and probably feared the worst after conceding the opening goal to a second minute short corner.

City of Peterborough Ladies (red) y action at Bretton Gate v Wapping. Photo: David Lowndes.

But City competed well for the rest of the half and turned round confident they could get something from the game.

A controversial second goal at the start of the second half after Southgate appeared to take a free hit from the wrong place put City up against it. but they responded well with Ben Newman scoring with a neat deflection.

City, who were not awarded a short corner until the 61st minute and who felt they should have been given a penalty for a foul on Ben Read, missed a great chance to draw level before Southgate clinically converted two further chances late on.

“The big difference was the finishing,” City manager Graham Finding said. “The margins were small and on another day. with the rub of the green, we could have got a result.”

City of Peterborough Ladies (red) in action during their win over Wapping. Photo: David Lowndes.

Richmond’s big win over Cambridge City relegated City of Peterborough to bottom spot, but they have two chances to climb next weekend when travelling to Brighton (February 15) and hosting Canterbury (February 16. 1pm).

There is no relegation from the National League this season.

City of Peterborough Ladies beat Wapping 2-1 in the East Premier Division thanks to goals from captain Robyn Gribble and Anna Faux.

City are sixth ahead of a trip to next-to-bottom West Herts on Saturday.