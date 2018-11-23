City of Peterborough men on a recovery mission and a big game for the ladies

City of Peterborough are on a recovery mission on Sunday (November 25) as they attempt to make up for an 8-1 home bashing by Southgate in the National East Conference last weekend.

City host bottom club Richmond at Bretton Gate (1pm) determined to erase a poor performance from their minds.

Action from City of Peterborough (red) v Southgate. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s not a game they can take lightly though as Richmond score plenty of goals - former City player Marcus Howard leads their attack - and picked up their first win of the season last weekend when beating Brighton 4-1.

“Southgate were a good solid side,” City manager Grahanm Finding stated. “They don’t have the superstars of some other sides in this league, but were able to execute a comprehensive victory by playing well in every department of their game - a standard that Peterborough can hopefully learn from and aspire to.

“Richmond will be tough. As with all sides in this league they have a fine scoring record.”

City dropped to eighth after their defeat. It’s a tight division though as City are just a win away from a top half position.

City of Peterborough Ladies are also involved in a competitive division. They are fifth in the East Premier Division, but could catch second-placed Chelmsford if they beat them on their own patch on Saturday.

City are not in the best of form though. They suffered a second successive loss when lowly Norwich City beat them 3-2 at Bretton Gate last weekend. Anna Faux scored both City goals.

City of Peterborough Ladies seconds made it nine wins from nine Division Two North West games after goals from Rosie Bond (2) and Shelley Broadway clinched a 3-0 win over Cambridge Nomads.

City have a local derby against Bourne Deeping on Saturday at Arthur Mellows Village College, Glinton. Bourrne Deeping were beaten 3-1 by second-placed St Ives last weekend. There was a very local men’s derby in East Division Three North West as City of Peterborough fourths beat the club’s fifths 5-3. Simon Buckley and Andrew Cave both scored twice for the winners.

Spalding thirds replaced Long Sutton seconds at the top of Division Four North West by beating Wisbech thirds 5-0.

Ben Scholes (2), Glenn Perkins, Frazer Watt and Darren Willson scored the Spalding goals.