City of Peterborough Ladies stay second after Anna’s late goal

Anna Faux struck late to keep City of Peterborough Ladies second in the East Premier Division today (October 20).

Faux’s fierce short corner shot was half-stopped by a St Albans second team defender five minutes from time, but had enough power to cross the line for the only goal of the game at Bretton Gate.

City of Peterborough Ladies in action against St Albans.

City deserved the win after dominating the second half. They didn’t create too much, although a well-worked short corner ended with Katy Lee’s shot being cleared off the line.

Before the break City skipper Robyn Gribble just failed to convert a one-on-one with the ‘keeper after intercepting a poor St Albans pass and Ellie Bolsover was denied a goal from a terrific strike by a decent save.

It was however fitting that Faux claimed the winning goal. She had been the best player for a team who are unbeaten after five matches with four of them yielding three points.

City are two points behind leaders Chelmsford ahead of a trip to lowly Wapping next Saturday (October 27).