City of Peterborough Ladies need to forget a bad result and chop down Sevenoaks

City of Peterborough Ladies have the perfect opportunity to get their top three ambitions back on track when they host bottom club Sevenoaks seconds in an East Premier Division clash at Bretton Gate tomorrow (1pm).

City suffered a disappointing return to league action following the mid-winter break when beaten 4-0 at high-fliers Broxbourne last weekend.

That defeat left City in sixth position, but the top flight is so tightly-contested this season they are still just six points off top spot.

“We battled hard at Broxbourne,” City skipper Robyn Gribble said. “But now it’s important we put that result behind us and rectify any mistakes against Sevenoaks,”

Anna Faux and Kate Dixon were City’s best performers at Broxbourne.

Unbeaten City Ladies seconds continue to steamroller their way to the Division Two North West title. They beat St Ives seconds 3-0 away from home last Saturday to move 10 points clear at the top.

Twins Jess and Shelley Broadway both scored as did Charlotte Bradley.

Georgie Richardson, in City Ladies thirds 5-2 win over Huntingdon in Division Three North West, was one of three City players to claim hat-tricks last weekend.

Katie Rowe, for City Ladies fourths in a 7-1 win at Woodhall Spa in Division Four North West, and Gary Hales, for the men’s fourths in a 4-3 win at Wisbech in Division Four North West, were the others.

City Ladies fourths are second in the table behind unbeaten Bourne Deeping seconds who won 10-0 at Spilsby with Rachel Adams scoring four times and Lily Filch claiming her first senior goal.

City’s men’s thirds threw away a great chance to beat Division Three North West leaders Bury St Edmunds.

A first senior goal for Oliver Senior, a goal for Paul Hillsdon on his return from a fourth-month injury absence and two goals for Julian Catto saw City 4-1 up with 15 minutes to go before Bury fought back to claim a point.

City fifths were in a relegation battle with Ely and were 3-2 down with just three minutes remaining when defender Mark Fowler pushed forward and unleashed a bullet shot to force a draw.

City of Peterborough’s interest in the Men’s National Over 40s cup ended at the hands of a powerful Harleston side.

City were competitive in the first-half and trailed just 2-1 at the break before conceding three times in the second half. Paul Tancred scored the City goal.

The clubs clash again in the second round of the National Mixed Cup at Bretton Gate on Sunday. City were losing semi-finalists last season.

Individual performance of the week came from Deeping fourth teamer Andrew Vartan who scored nine goals in a 10-0 win at Leadenham seconds in Division Five North West.