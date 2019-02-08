City of Peterborough hope to build on the best result in the club’s history

City of Peterborough hope to build on the the best result in their history when travelling to Southgate for a National East Conference fixture on Sunday (February 10)

City knocked multiple winners Beeston out of hockey’s equivalent of the FA Cup 5-4 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw.

City of Peterborough (red) in action against Beeston. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a strong Beeston side as well. They were missing two Great Britain players, but they don’t play much for their club side anyway.

City believe the fact they are now a National League side themselves - they play in the division below Beeston - helped as did the postponement of an East Conference match at Brighton the evening before the cup tie.

City hope to take that form into the game at fourth-placed Southgate.

City are hoping to make amends for an 8-1 drubbing at the hands of the Londoners at Bretton Gate in November.

“This was the first time we’ve faced Beeston when we’ve not been playing our second game of the weekend, and they their first,” City manager Graham Finding said.

“That was important. We suspected our form was good anyway and we’ve made some slight changes in terms of system, positional and tactical so all credit to coach MIke Yeoman for his influence.

“It still needed 15 brilliant individual performances to beat Beeston’s regular league side. Everything came together to deliver a perfect outcome.”

City of Peterborough Ladies’ East Premier Division match at St Albans seconds was one of many matches postponed because of ice and snow last weekend.

They host Wapping at Bretton Gate tomorrow (February 9, 1pm) and a win would take them above their fifth-placed opponents.