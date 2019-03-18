City of Peterborough claim a superb draw at the home of National League champions

City of Peterborough confirmed just how much they have improved as a side through this National League season, turning around a 1-7 opening day defeat to become the first side all season to take points off East Conference Champions Old Georgians on their home ground yesterday (March 17).

It was almost an even better results as City led 2-0 early in the second-half.

City started brightly and looked the more likely side to score first, having a couple of early short corner strikes well saved off the line.

City found the breakthrough in the 13th minute when a sharp turn and shot from Danny Sisson found the back of the net.

The goal spurred old Georgians into life, and man of the match goalkeeper Cam Goodey made a string of fine saves from both open play and short corners, including denying current England forward Sam Ward on a number of occasions.

City preserved their lead up to half time, and then against the run of play scored a second field goal through Ross Ambler to extend their lead to 2-0 in the 39th minute.

City felt harshly punished when Sisson received a five-minute yellow card penalty and the star-studded Old Georgians threw all of their extensive playing resources at City managing to force a goal back through ex England forward James Tindall.

Back at full strength, City had to fight hard against sustained Old Georgians pressure as they fought to retain their unblemished home record, with current England training squad player James Alberry providing the creative spark for much of their play.

City had occasional breakaway chances, but the Old Georgians defence was much better organised second half, marshalled by former England and GB captain Dan Fox.

The almost constant pressure eventually told in the 50th minute when Tindall scored the equaliser from a penalty corner.

City continued to defend resolutely, with numerous players trying to wrest the man of the match title from goalkeeper Goodey, and were able to compete through the full 70 minutes and secure what could be an invaluable point in their fight for a top seven finish and with it a place in National League Division One next season.