City of Peterborough beaten narrowly at the home of the reigning champions

City of Peterborough competed strongly at reigning National League East Conference championsOxted before slipping to a 2-0 defeat (November 4).

City travelled to the second placed Surrey-based team knowing that a performance on a par with the previous week’s win against Brighton was essential, in order to be competitive.

Despite the disappointing final result this was delivered, and it also gave a strong indication of the progress the side continues to make as they adjust to every element of National League life.

Oxted contain a lot of flair, not least in the shape of former City of Peterborough player Chris Porter, and a concentrated disciplined response was required from City, which was delivered from every player.

In the first half City were a match for Oxted in every area, and the sides turned around 0-0 in a game of limited clearcut chances. Peterborough possibly missed Ben Read (injured) in creating some of those opportunities.

In the second half Oxted further ramped up their pace of play, and forced an opening goal in the 40th minute.

City stayed very much in the game, fashioning a number of chances themselves, but failing to get back on equal terms. Oxted remained an ever present threat and extended their lead to 2-0 in the 58th minute, through the second phase of a short corner.

City upped their tempo in the latter stages, trying to take something from the game, and went closest to scoring when Danny Sisson hit the post with what turned out to be the final hit of the game.

The massive positive from this game was that City competed from start to finish away from home at one of the top sides in the lead - a big step forward from the previous games against expected title contenders Old Georgians and Canterbury.

City are seventh ahead of a game at sixth-placed Teddington on Sunday (November 11).