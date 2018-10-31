City Ladies need more forward power, City’s men take on title challengers

Shot-shy City of Peterborough Ladies are in dire need of a goalscorer.

A promising start to their East Premier Division campaign is in danger of being undermined by a lack of goals.

Action from City of Peterborough 3, Brighton 2 at Bretton Gate. David Lowndes.

Fourth-placed City have scored just seven goals in six matches and last weekend they lost for the first time this season after drawing a blank at lowly Wapping. They went down 1-0.

City lost their top teenage talent from last season, forward players Jeorgia Carr and Tierney Augustine, to university and their goals have not been replaced despite the best efforts of skipper Robyn Gribble who will hope her team hit their scoring stride at Bretton Gate tomorrow (November 3, 1pm) when West Herts are the visitors.

West Herts are next to bottom in the table, but have scored three more goals than City.

City of Peterborough seconds are having no such trouble in front of goal. They thumped Cambridge City fourths 4-0 last weekend to maintain a four-point lead at the top of Division Two North West.

Their scorers were Hughes (2), Lauren Finding and Hope Elkins. City host second-placed St Ives tomorrow (4pm).

City thirds are without a win in six games in Division Three North West, but City fourths are third in Division Four North West after a 3-0 win at Alford. Defender Lauren Miller scored twice.

City of Peterborough men scored a stunning National League success last weekend when becoming the first team to defeat Brighton in an East Conference match this season.

City were well worth a 3-2 win at Bretton Gate secured by goals from Ben Read, a superb individual effort, and Joe Finding and Grady Wing who both netted from short corners.

City are up to sixth in the 10-team table after their second win of the campaign, but they have another tough game this Sunday (November 4) when travelling to Surrey to tackle second-placed Oxted.

Spalding and Bourne Deeping are third and fourth respectively in the East Premier B Division after weekend wins.

Steve Rogers and Josh Rowbotham scored in Spalding’s 2-1 win over Shefford & Sandy, while Stuart Biggs (2), Simon Miles, Chris Clarkson and Andy Williams were on target for Bourne in their 5-1 hammering of Ipswich & East Suffolk.