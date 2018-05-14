AWARDS NIGHT: Another honour for the top men at City of Peterborough

The title-winning men’s first XI picked up the prestigious ‘team-of-the-year’ prize at the City of Peterborough Hockey Club awards night.

After several near misses City’s men claimed the East Premier A Division title and with it a return to the National League for the first time since 2013.

The City of Peterborough Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI squad at the Holiday Inn.

The other contenders were the City Ladies 1st XI who excelled with a third place finish in their first season as an East Premier Division club and the club’s ‘mini team’ for helping to develop so many top young players.

The individual prizes were all shared out with first XI skipper Ross Booth picking up the clubman of the year.

The prize winners were: Goalkeeper of the year - Cameron Goodey; Men’s Under 16s Player of the year - Nathan Rozario; Ladies Under 16s Player of the year - Shelley Broadway; Mens Under 21s Player of the year - Brendan Andrews; Ladies Under 21s player of the year - Jeorgia Carr; Mens Senior Player of the year - Alex Armstrong; Ladies Senior Players of the year - Robyn Gribble & Dame Nicki Harris; Mens Top Goal Scorer - Joe Finding; Ladies Top Goal Scorer - Ed Whybrow; Clubman of the Year - Ross Booth; Chairman’s Special Award - Neil Webb.

Over 180 players and partners attended the bash at the Holiday Inn.