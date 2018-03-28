APPEAL: City of Peterborough need £150,000 to cure pitch problems

City of Peterborough Hockey Club have launched an appeal to raise funds for a new astroturf surface at their Bretton Gate base.

The cost of replacing the current surface is £150,000 and the club are keen to lay a new pitch ahead of next season when the men’s first XI could be back in the National League.

The club run eight mens and four ladies teams in the East League and several age group teams from veterans to teenagers compete in national competitions.

Many successful current first-team players started by playing mini hockey at the club.

The club have contacted current and old members for financial help. They are also keen for local business to offer support in the form of sponsorship.

The club need to have the full amount pledged by the end of March. Gifts, an interest-free loan, repayable in five years and a loan attracting apreferable rate of interest paid annually, also repayable in five years are the preferred methods of help.

The club want to reach their target in packages of £5,000, but any donations will be gratefully received.

Anyone interested in helping can contact Jane Wilson by e-mail at aj2wilson@btinternet.com.