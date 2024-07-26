Helpston Tennis Club hosted a bumper coaching course for children, while the members of Longthorpe Tennis Club raised money for charity

Helpston Tennis Club chair Lisa Johnston with the children at the coaching course.
Helpston Tennis Club are celebrating the end of a supremely successful tennis coaching course for children.

The ‘new to tennis coaching course’ under the guidance of well-known local coach Kevin Tighe attracted 36 youngsters to a six-week programme which combined learning the basics of the sport with plenty of fun.

The Helpston club chair Lisa Johnston said: “We are so grateful to the support of the LTA with help to improve our courts and to provide rackets and balls for the children.”

Helpston Tennis Club can be found in the heart of the village and offers two well-maintained grass courts plus a clubhouse in a peaceful setting.

Helpston Tennis Club chair Lisa Johnston with the children at the coaching course.

More information at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/HelpstonTennisClub or by email to [email protected].

Mr Tighe is also a member and coach at Longthorpe Tennis Club who recently raised over £400 for Sue Ryder by hosting a tournament at their Thorpe Road base.

