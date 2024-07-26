Helpston Tennis Club hosted a bumper coaching course for children, while the members of Longthorpe Tennis Club raised money for charity
The ‘new to tennis coaching course’ under the guidance of well-known local coach Kevin Tighe attracted 36 youngsters to a six-week programme which combined learning the basics of the sport with plenty of fun.
The Helpston club chair Lisa Johnston said: “We are so grateful to the support of the LTA with help to improve our courts and to provide rackets and balls for the children.”
Helpston Tennis Club can be found in the heart of the village and offers two well-maintained grass courts plus a clubhouse in a peaceful setting.
More information at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/HelpstonTennisClub or by email to [email protected].
Mr Tighe is also a member and coach at Longthorpe Tennis Club who recently raised over £400 for Sue Ryder by hosting a tournament at their Thorpe Road base.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.