Helpston Tennis Club chair Lisa Johnston with the children at the coaching course.

Helpston Tennis Club are celebrating the end of a supremely successful tennis coaching course for children.

The ‘new to tennis coaching course’ under the guidance of well-known local coach Kevin Tighe attracted 36 youngsters to a six-week programme which combined learning the basics of the sport with plenty of fun.

The Helpston club chair Lisa Johnston said: “We are so grateful to the support of the LTA with help to improve our courts and to provide rackets and balls for the children.”

Helpston Tennis Club can be found in the heart of the village and offers two well-maintained grass courts plus a clubhouse in a peaceful setting.

More information at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/HelpstonTennisClub or by email to [email protected].