The Greedy Gordons Group is delighted to be continuing the sponsorship of footballer Bronte Cooper, whose talent has been recognised again.

Fifteen-year-old Bronte, from Titchmarsh, Northants, has been reselected for the FA’s Emerging Talent Centre at Peterborough United Football Club, where she will train and play with the under 16s Girls Academy this forthcoming season.

Bronte has also been asked to train with Peterborough United’s Under 23s squad who will play in the FA Women’s National League Reserve Midlands Division, against opposition including Wolverhampton Wanderers Reserves, Derby County Reserves and Notts County Reserves.

Bronte is ready to go for the season

With the under 16s and under 23s, Bronte, who has been playing football for five years, will be getting 4 hours a week of professional FA coaching in a £1.7 million indoor training dome which opened last year at the Idverde training centre in Oundle Road, Peterborough.

She also has weekly access to the gym, where Peterborough United Men and Women train, and has nutritional advice and psychological support where needed.

Peterborough Under 16s and under 23s feed directly into Peterborough Women’s first team and there are England camps for those identified as the most promising.

As well as playing for Peterborough, Bronte plays up a year for Thrapston Under 17 Girls and she is also the only girl in a mixed team Weekley Rovers Rockets under 16s.

Greedy Gordons Group owner Richard Gordon said: “We sponsored Bronte last season and are delighted to be sponsoring her again this year. Bronte has real potential, with strength, speed and great spatial awareness - who knows, she could be a future Lioness!”

Peterborough United Football Club Women’s General Manager, Bobby Copping, said: “We would like to thank Greedy Gordons for their individual player sponsorship for Bronte which will help improve the programme and facilities for all the girls at Peterborough Academy.

"Our aim is to produce as much homegrown talent as possible and ultimately to give local girls a chance of getting a contract and having a career as a professional footballer.”