Young Milton Golf Club member Chelsey wins at St Andrews
Milton junior Chelsey Sharp has won a prestigious competition on the fabled Old Course at St Andrews.
The 14 year-old won the St Andrews Links Trust Junior Match play title with a 3 & 1 win in the final.
Chelsey, who is from Rushden, but joined Milton because of the greater opportunities for juniors, played three matches at the home of golf winning her quarter-final 2 up and her semi-final by 4 & 2.
Young Ellie Mae Horstead finished a creditable ninth in the England Women’s Final at Woodhall Spa.
The 13 year-old Bourne Academy student finished with 34 stableford points, five shy of the winner, off her handicap of 14.
It was a fantastic achievement by the Milton member just to reach a final which is open to adults. She had qualified by beating a field of 61 in a heat at Northampton gold club.
Milton’s Shivani Karthikeyan missed the cut in the prestigious Girls Amateur Championships at Fulford. She shot rounds of 77 amd 82 to finish on eight over par.