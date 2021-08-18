Young Milton Golf Club member Chelsey wins at St Andrews

Chelsey Sharp at St Andrews.

The 14 year-old won the St Andrews Links Trust Junior Match play title with a 3 & 1 win in the final.

Chelsey, who is from Rushden, but joined Milton because of the greater opportunities for juniors, played three matches at the home of golf winning her quarter-final 2 up and her semi-final by 4 & 2.

Young Ellie Mae Horstead finished a creditable ninth in the England Women’s Final at Woodhall Spa.

The 13 year-old Bourne Academy student finished with 34 stableford points, five shy of the winner, off her handicap of 14.

It was a fantastic achievement by the Milton member just to reach a final which is open to adults. She had qualified by beating a field of 61 in a heat at Northampton gold club.